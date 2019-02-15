Elena Nikitina, Jacqueline Loelling share skeleton World Cup gold

Elena Nikitina of Russia and Jacqueline Loelling of Germany tied for first place with a total time of one minute 50.59 seconds at the 2019 IBSF Women's Skeleton World Cup in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Friday.

WATCH | Nikitina, Loelling share the podium in Lake Placid:

Kendall Wesenberg of the United States finished 0.51 seconds behind to secure bronze.

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva finished in fourth place with a total time of 1:52, while Vancouver native Jane Channell finished 10th overall.

WATCH | Canada's Mirela Rahneva just misses the podium in Lake Placid: