Elena Nikitina, Jacqueline Loelling share skeleton World Cup gold
Canadians Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell finished 4th and 10th overall
Elena Nikitina of Russia and Jacqueline Loelling of Germany tied for first place with a total time of one minute 50.59 seconds at the 2019 IBSF Women's Skeleton World Cup in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Friday.
WATCH | Nikitina, Loelling share the podium in Lake Placid:
Kendall Wesenberg of the United States finished 0.51 seconds behind to secure bronze.
Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva finished in fourth place with a total time of 1:52, while Vancouver native Jane Channell finished 10th overall.
WATCH | Canada's Mirela Rahneva just misses the podium in Lake Placid:
