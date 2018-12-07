Live
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Latvia
Watch live as Canada's best bobsleigh athletes are in action at the season's first World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia.
Live coverage from Sigulda begins Friday at 7:34 a.m.
Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh & skeleton World Cup stop in Sigulda, Latvia.
You can catch more skeleton coverage Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
