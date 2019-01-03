Live
Watch World Cup skeleton & bobsleigh from Germany
Watch the world's best skeleton and bobsleigh athletes in action at World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the bobsleigh & skeleton World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.
Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the first heat of the women's skeleton competition.
The second women's heat is set for 5:30 a.m. ET.
The men's skeleton event has runs slated for 8 a.m. ET and 9:45 a.m. ET, which you can watch by clicking the links below.
Return on Saturday for bobsleigh coverage, beginning at 7:15 a.m. ET with the women's event.
