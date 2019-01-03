Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup skeleton & bobsleigh from Germany

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch World Cup skeleton & bobsleigh from Germany

Watch the world's best skeleton and bobsleigh athletes in action at World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
(Getty Images For IBSF)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the bobsleigh & skeleton World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the first heat of the women's skeleton competition.

Women's Skeleton Heat 1 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

The second women's heat is set for 5:30 a.m. ET.

Women's Skeleton Heat 2 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

The men's skeleton event has runs slated for 8 a.m. ET and 9:45 a.m. ET, which you can watch by clicking the links below.

Men's Skeleton Heat 1 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00
Men's Skeleton Heat 2 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Return on Saturday for bobsleigh coverage, beginning at 7:15 a.m. ET with the women's event.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us