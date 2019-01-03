Watch World Cup skeleton & bobsleigh from Germany

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the bobsleigh & skeleton World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the first heat of the women's skeleton competition.

Women's Skeleton Heat 1 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

The second women's heat is set for 5:30 a.m. ET.

Women's Skeleton Heat 2 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

The men's skeleton event has runs slated for 8 a.m. ET and 9:45 a.m. ET, which you can watch by clicking the links below.

Men's Skeleton Heat 1 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Men's Skeleton Heat 2 from the Rennschlitten and Bobbahn Altenberg Track in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Return on Saturday for bobsleigh coverage, beginning at 7:15 a.m. ET with the women's event.