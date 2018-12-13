Coming Up
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Germany
Watch live as Canada's best skeleton and bobsleigh athletes are in action at World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:19 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch action from the bobsleigh & skeleton World Cup stop in Winterberg, Germany.
Coverage begins on Friday morning with the men's and women's skeleton competitions. The men's runs are set for 4:19 a.m ET and 6:04 a.m. ET, while the women's are slated for 8:04 a.m. ET and 9:34 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 5:19 a.m. ET for live bobsleigh coverage.
You can catch more skeleton coverage Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
