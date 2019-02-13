Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the bobsleigh World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Watch action from Lake Placid Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Watch coverage of the two-man bobsleigh World Cup event Saturday at 5 p.m. ET from Lake Placid, N.Y. 

Action continues Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with four-man bobsleigh. 

