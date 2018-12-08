Kim McRae slides to bronze at luge World Cup in Calgary

Kim McRae earned a bronze medal at the luge World Cup event in her hometown of Calgary on Saturday.

Julia Taubitz of Germany won the race for her first World Cup victory, while standings leader Natalie Geisenberger, also from Germany, was second.

Taubitz posted a two-run time of one minute 33.408 seconds, while Geisenberger clocked in at 1:33.885.

McRae, 26, was fourth after her first run and jumped onto the podium with her second for a total time of 1:33.885.

The Canadian kick started her season on a positive note, racing to a 3rd place finish at the FIL Luge World Cup stop in Calgary, Alberta 1:43

The event also marks the retirement of Calgary's Alex Gough, who took a farewell slide as Canada's most decorated luger.

The 31-year-old was the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in luge when she claimed bronze in women's singles in February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Gough, Canada's 1st Olympic luge medallist, said goodbye to the sport she loved as she wrapped up a historic career with one final run at her home track in Calgary, Alberta. 3:54

Sam Edney has also made the decision to retire.

Edney was the first Canadian man to claim a World Cup gold in 2015 when he was victorious in Calgary.

