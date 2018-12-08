Kim McRae slides to bronze at luge World Cup in Calgary
Canadian reaches podium at hometown event; Alex Gough takes farewell slide
Julia Taubitz of Germany won the race for her first World Cup victory, while standings leader Natalie Geisenberger, also from Germany, was second.
Taubitz posted a two-run time of one minute 33.408 seconds, while Geisenberger clocked in at 1:33.885.
McRae, 26, was fourth after her first run and jumped onto the podium with her second for a total time of 1:33.885.
The 31-year-old was the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in luge when she claimed bronze in women's singles in February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Sam Edney has also made the decision to retire.
Edney was the first Canadian man to claim a World Cup gold in 2015 when he was victorious in Calgary.
