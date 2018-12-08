Skip to Main Content
Kim McRae slides to bronze at luge World Cup in Calgary

Kim McRae earned a bronze medal at the luge World Cup event in her hometown of Calgary on Saturday.

Canadian reaches podium at hometown event; Alex Gough takes farewell slide

The Canadian Press ·
Kim McRae, seen competing at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, earned a bronze medal on her hometown track at the luge World Cup stop in Calgary on Saturday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Julia Taubitz of Germany won the race for her first World Cup victory, while standings leader Natalie Geisenberger, also from Germany, was second. 

Taubitz posted a two-run time of one minute 33.408 seconds, while Geisenberger clocked in at 1:33.885.

McRae, 26, was fourth after her first run and jumped onto the podium with her second for a total time of 1:33.885.

WATCH | Kim McRae reaches World Cup podium:

The Canadian kick started her season on a positive note, racing to a 3rd place finish at the FIL Luge World Cup stop in Calgary, Alberta 1:43
The event also marks the retirement of Calgary's Alex Gough, who took a farewell slide as Canada's most decorated luger.

The 31-year-old was the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in luge when she claimed bronze in women's singles in February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

WATCH | Alex Gough retires after farewell slide:

Gough, Canada's 1st Olympic luge medallist, said goodbye to the sport she loved as she wrapped up a historic career with one final run at her home track in Calgary, Alberta. 3:54

Sam Edney has also made the decision to retire.

Edney was the first Canadian man to claim a World Cup gold in 2015 when he was victorious in Calgary.

WATCH | Luge World Cup - women's 2nd run:

FIL Luge World Cup from Calgary 58:08

With files from CBC Sports

