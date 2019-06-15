Whistler, B.C. to host 2021 luge worlds after Calgary track closure
Resort town also awarded World Cup event in December
The International Luge Federation has officially awarded the 2021 world championships to Whistler, B.C.
The event was originally awarded to Calgary, but Luge Canada requested to move the event to Whistler following a decision to close Calgary's track indefinitely earlier this spring.
The switch in venues was made official following a vote held during the International Luge Federation's annual Congress on Saturday in Slovenia.
"While Calgary is still a very important part of our program's success, and we are deeply concerned and hopeful the track at Canada Olympic Park will have a future, we cannot stand still with our planning for an event of this magnitude."
The Whistler Sliding Centre previously hosted the luge world championships in 2013. Whistler will also host a World Cup event in December
The track hosted the luge events at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
