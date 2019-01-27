Felix Loch secures record-tying 6th luge world title
German great on equal footing with Italy's Zoeggeler after narrow win over Egger
Felix Loch is the world men's luge champion for the record-tying sixth time, after the German great edged Reinhard Egger of Austria by one-tenth of a second on Sunday for this year's title in Winterberg, Germany.
Loch tied the record held by Armin Zoeggeler of Italy, who won world championships in 1995, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2011. Loch's previous world titles came in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2016.
WATCH | Felix Loch make luge history in Winterberg, Germany:
Russia won the team relay world championship later Sunday, with Austria second. Germany — with Loch, Natalie Geisenberger and the doubles team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, all of them world-title winners this weekend — finished a surprisingly low third.
But Germany easily finished atop the medal standings at the world championships, winning 12 of the possible 21 medals — five gold, five silver and two bronze. Austria won five medals, Russia won three and the U.S. one came with Emily Sweeney's bronze in the women's race on Saturday.
