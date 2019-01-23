Coming Up
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Switzerland
Watch the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run of the men's skeleton competition.
The second run is set for 5:15 a.m. ET.
The women's competition is up next, with runs at 7 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET for bobsleigh action. You can catch more sliding sport coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road top the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
