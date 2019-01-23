Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Switzerland

Watch the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
(Getty Images For IBSF)

Click on the video players below to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run of the men's skeleton competition.

The 1st heat of Men's Skeleton from the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympia Bob Run in St. Moritz, Switzerland. 0:00

The second run is set for 5:15 a.m. ET.

The 2nd heat of Men's Skeleton from the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympia Bob Run in St. Moritz, Switzerland. 0:00

The women's competition is up next, with runs at 7 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET.

The 1st heat of Women's Skeleton from the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympia Bob Run in St. Moritz, Switzerland. 0:00
The 2nd heat of Women's Skeleton from the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympia Bob Run in St. Moritz, Switzerland. 0:00

Return on Saturday beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET for bobsleigh action. You can catch more sliding sport coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road top the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

