Canadian women win World Cup bobsleigh silver in Lake Placid

Canadians Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won a silver medal at the 2019 IBSF Women's Bobsleigh World Cup, finishing 0.38 seconds behind first place in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Friday.
Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the United States took home their second straight World Cup gold with a total time of one minute 54.79 seconds
Germany's Stephanie Schneider and Deborah Levi finished 0.48 seconds behind the United states to finish in third place.
