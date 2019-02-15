Canadian women win World Cup bobsleigh silver in Lake Placid

Canadians Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won a silver medal at the IBSF women's bobsleigh World Cup, finishing 0.38 seconds out of first in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Friday.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the United States took home their second straight World Cup gold with a total time of one minute 54.79 seconds

Germany's Stephanie Schneider and Deborah Levi finished 0.48 seconds behind the United states to finish in third place.

WATCH | De Bruin slides to silver medal in Lake Placid: