Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Lake Placid
Watch the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at a World Cup event in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Coverage begins Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET with women's skeleton
Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Action gets underway with women's skeleton Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by women's bobsleigh with runs at 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. The day's coverage wraps up with two-man bobsleigh at 2 p.m and 4:15 p.m.
Return Saturday to see men's skeleton at 9 a.m. and four-man bobsleigh beginning at 1:30 p.m.
You can catch more action on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
