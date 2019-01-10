Watch World Cup bobsleigh from Germany

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the bobsleigh World Cup stop in Konigssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh events.

You can catch more bobsleigh and skeleton action on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.