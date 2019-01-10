Coming Up
Watch World Cup bobsleigh from Germany
Watch the world's best bobsleigh athletes in action at World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the bobsleigh World Cup stop in Konigssee, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh events.
You can catch more bobsleigh and skeleton action on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
