Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Austria

Watch the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The 1st heat of Men's Skeleton from the Olympic Sliding Centre in Innsbruck, Austria. 0:00

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on Friday at 3:10 a.m. ET with the first run of the men's skeleton comeptition. The second run is set for 5:05 a.m. ET.

The 2nd heat of Men's Skeleton from the Olympic Sliding Centre in Innsbruck, Austria. 0:00
The women's skeleton event is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with a second and final run set for 10:05 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET for live action from the women's bobsleigh event.

