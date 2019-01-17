Coming Up
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Austria
Watch the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:10 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Innsbruck, Austria.
Coverage begins on Friday at 3:10 a.m. ET with the first run of the men's skeleton comeptition. The second run is set for 5:05 a.m. ET.
The women's skeleton event is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with a second and final run set for 10:05 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET for live action from the women's bobsleigh event.
