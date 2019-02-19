Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Calgary

Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Calgary.

Action begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET with women's skeleton first runs, followed by men's skeleton runs at 5:30 p.m. ET. Return for the second runs at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Live coverage continues Saturday with more women's skeleton at 11 a.m. ET, women's bobsleigh at 2:30 p.m. ET and two-man bobsleigh at 3:30 p.m. ET. The event wraps up on Sunday with men's skeleton at 11 a.m. ET, followed by four-man bobsleigh at 3:30 p.m. ET and 5 p.m.

You can catch more action on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.