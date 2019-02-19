Live
Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Calgary
Watch the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at a World Cup event in Calgary.
Live coverage begins Friday with men's and women's skeleton
Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Calgary.
Action begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET with women's skeleton first runs, followed by men's skeleton runs at 5:30 p.m. ET. Return for the second runs at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Live coverage continues Saturday with more women's skeleton at 11 a.m. ET, women's bobsleigh at 2:30 p.m. ET and two-man bobsleigh at 3:30 p.m. ET. The event wraps up on Sunday with men's skeleton at 11 a.m. ET, followed by four-man bobsleigh at 3:30 p.m. ET and 5 p.m.
You can catch more action on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
