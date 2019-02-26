Skip to Main Content
Watch bobsleigh & skeleton world championships in Whistler

Watch the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the world championships in Whistler.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET

The 1st and 2nd heats of 2-man Bobsleigh from the Whistler Sliding Centre in Whistler, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton world championships in Whistler. 

Action begins Friday with the two-man bobsleigh at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. Coverage resumes Saturday with women's bobsleigh at 2:30 and 4 p.m. ET, followed by the rest of the two-man heats at 8 and 9:30 p.m. ET. 

Women's bobsleigh heats wrap up on Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m. and the team event gets underway at 7 p.m. 

