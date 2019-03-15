Switzerland completes comeback to top Norway in team skiing World Cup finals
Canada falls in small final to finish 4th
Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule won the last two runs to help Switzerland come from behind and beat Norway in the final of the team skiing at the World Cup finals on Friday.
The tie ended 2-2, with Switzerland being awarded the victory thanks to better aggregate run times. The winning team also consisted of Aline Danioth and Ramon Zenhaeusern.
Switzerland, which is the world and Olympic champion in the discipline, was 2-0 down in the final against Olympic bronze medalist Norway when Holdener defeated Mina Fuerst Holtmann and Yule edged Sebatian Foss-Solevaag, who was left with no chance after losing a ski pole early in his run.
In the semifinals, Switzerland rallied to beat Germany 3-1 while Norway got the same result against Canada, which upset Austria 4-0 in the previous round.
Germany finished third after beating Canada in the small final.
The United States did not compete in the nine-nation event, which is a parallel giant slalom competition with teams consisting of two men and two women. Each skier competes against one opponent from the other team in a one-run format. The team winning the most runs wins the tie. In case of 2-2, the added run times decide.
The team event has been part of the World Cup Finals since 2006. Switzerland has won it a record four times, while Austria and Sweden triumphed on three occasions.
The World Cup finals continue with the women's slalom and the men's giant slalom on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.