Vlhova denies Shiffrin 8th straight victory in World Cup slalom
Slovakian finished runner-up to Shiffrin in each of previous five slaloms this season
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia won a women's World Cup night slalom Tuesday, denying Mikaela Shiffrin a record-equalling eighth consecutive win in the discipline.
Racing in dense snowfall, Vlhova was third after the opening run but posted the fastest second-run time to beat the American two-time overall champion by 0.15 seconds.
Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden was 1.05 behind in third.
Vlhova had finished runner-up to Shiffrin in each of the previous five slaloms this season, and is the only skier other than the American to have won a women's slalom since the start of last season.
It was Vlhova's fifth slalom victory, making her the most successful skier in the discipline from Slovakia.
Shiffrin holds the women's record for most slalom wins in total, 37.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.