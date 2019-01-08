Vlhova denies Shiffrin 8th straight victory in World Cup slalom

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia won a women's World Cup night slalom Tuesday, denying Mikaela Shiffrin a record-equalling eighth consecutive win in the discipline.

Racing in dense snowfall, Vlhova was third after the opening run but posted the fastest second-run time to beat the American two-time overall champion by 0.15 seconds.

Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden was 1.05 behind in third.

Vlhova had finished runner-up to Shiffrin in each of the previous five slaloms this season, and is the only skier other than the American to have won a women's slalom since the start of last season.

It was Vlhova's fifth slalom victory, making her the most successful skier in the discipline from Slovakia.

Shiffrin holds the women's record for most slalom wins in total, 37.