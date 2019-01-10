Skier Stefan Luitz stripped of World Cup win over oxygen use
The International Ski Federation has disqualified Stefan Luitz from his first World Cup win for inhaling from an oxygen tank between giant slalom runs.
German used oxygen tank in between giant slalom runs on Dec. 2 race in Colorado
FIS says the German racer will lose his prize money of 45,000 Swiss francs ($46,000 US) and 100 World Cup points for the Dec. 2 victory in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Luitz will not be banned.
Racing at an altitude of 10,340 feet (3,152 metres), Luitz used the oxygen before retaining his first-run lead over Marcel Hirscher. The Austrian great will be awarded the win.
FIS prohibits using supplemental oxygen even though the World Anti-Doping Agency does not.
Skiing's governing body says its hearing panel's decision is "not a sanction, but a consequence of the rule violation."
Luitz and Germany's ski federation can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
