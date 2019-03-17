Thompson takes gold, Leman captures silver at ski cross World Cup

Canada's Marielle Thompson took home gold and Brady Leman snatched silver at the final ski cross World Cup event of the season on Sunday in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Thompson, 26, made her move at the end of the race, passing Sweden's Sandra Naeslund for first place. Naeslund wound up taking silver, while France's Alizee Baron edged Canadian Brittany Phelan for bronze.

Despite finishing third in the small final, Switzerland's Fanny Smith collected enough points to retain her overall lead and win the Crystal Globe.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., had 656 points to end the season third overall.

Canada's Kelsey Serwa and India Sherret took the top two spots in the small final, ensuring top-10 overall results for both.

Meanwhile, a straightforward race on the men's side landed Leman in second on Sunday, just behind France's Jean-Frederic Chapuis.

Bastien Midol, also of France, won bronze.

Leman, the 32-year-old Olympic gold medallist, was the lone Canadian competitor in Veysonnaz, with the second-place finish helping him land fourth overall.