Shiffrin, Vlhova share victory in last GS before worlds

Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova shared victory Friday in the final women's World Cup giant slalom before the world championships.

Shiffrin, the Olympic champion in the event, held a lead of 0.48 seconds over Vlhova after the opening run, but the Slovakian skier posted the fastest time in the final run and made up the difference.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway finished 0.93 seconds behind in third. The rest of the field was at least 1.29 seconds off the pace.

World champion Tessa Worley of France was third after the opening run but dropped to sixth.

Lac Etchemin, Que, native Marie-Michele Gagnon finished 19th overall with a total time of two minutes and 34.17 seconds.

The victory is Shiffrin's 55th career win and ninth in giant slalom, matching the United States women's record of World Cup GS wins set by Tamara McKinney in the 1980s.

For Shiffrin, it was the second time she shared the victory in a World Cup giant slalom. She finished level with Anna Fenninger in the season-opening race in 2014 for her first win in the discipline.

Vlhova earned her second victory in giant slalom after also winning in Semmering in December.