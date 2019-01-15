Shiffrin gets slalom redemption at Kronplatz in 10th win of season

Mikaela Shiffrin took advantage of a massive first-run lead to win a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday and earn her 10th victory of the season.

Having established a 1.39-second advantage in the opening leg on the steep Erta slope, Shiffrin finished a comfortable 1.21 seconds ahead of Tessa Worley of France in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy.

Marta Bassino of Italy moved up from fourth after the first run to finish third, 1.57 back.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finished 22nd.

Shiffrin was determined to win at Kronplatz after failing to reach the podium in her first two races there.

Shiffrin was fifth in San Vigilio in 2017 and had an uncharacteristic fall in the first run last year.

Perhaps with those results in mind, Shiffrin spent the Christmas holiday in San Vigilio and did some free skiing on the Erta.

The overall World Cup leader and Olympic champion in giant slalom, Shiffrin is within striking distance of the all-time record of 14 wins in a single season set by Swiss great Vreni Schneider in 1988-89.