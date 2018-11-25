Consistent Shiffrin claims slalom gold at Killington
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. powered through the fog Sunday to win her third straight World Cup slalom race at Killington, overcoming tiny mistakes on the final run to finish in a combined time of one minute 43.25 seconds to edge Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.
American skier 1 win shy of Marlies Schild's World Cup record of 35
Mikaela Shiffrin powered through the fog in Killington on Sunday to win her third straight World Cup slalom race at the venue.
The 23-year-old from Colorado overcame tiny mistakes on the final run and made up ground near the finish with the home crowd cheering in Vermont.
Shiffrin finished in a combined time of one minute 43.25 seconds to edge Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.57 seconds. Sweden's Frida Hansdotter finished third.
This was World Cup slalom win No. 34 for Shiffrin, tying her with Vreni Schneider for second among women in the discipline. The record of 35 is held by Austria's Marlies Schild, one of Shiffrin's childhood favourites.
Shiffrin has been a pillar of consistency in slalom. Over her last 31 World Cup slalom races, she's been on the podium 29 times, including 25 wins.
