Shiffrin's record-setting ski season includes nearly $1M US in prize money
Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record 886,000 Swiss francs ($885,000 US) in prize money during this World Cup ski campaign and won 17 events, the most ever in a season.
3-time reigning overall women's champion won 17 World Cup events
Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record 886,000 Swiss francs ($885,000 US) in prize money during the World Cup ski season.
Shiffrin's 17 victories, the most ever in a season, gave her at least double the amount of the next highest earner on the women's circuit. Petra Vlhova was second with 428,000 Swiss francs ($427,000).
WATCH | Mikaela Shiffrin ski to 4th World Cup title of season:
Marcel Hirscher, who won a record-extending eighth straight overall World Cup title, topped the men's list with 565,000 Swiss francs ($564,000).
Shiffrin won the women's overall title for the third straight year.
World Cup organizers typically pay 45,000 Swiss francs ($44,950) for a win. Prize money is paid down to 30th place, which usually earns $500 ($499).
WATCH | Shiffrin's record-tying performance in slaloms:
