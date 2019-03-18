Skip to Main Content
Shiffrin's record-setting ski season includes nearly $1M US in prize money

Shiffrin's record-setting ski season includes nearly $1M US in prize money

Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record 886,000 Swiss francs ($885,000 US) in prize money during this World Cup ski campaign and won 17 events, the most ever in a season.

3-time reigning overall women's champion won 17 World Cup events

The Associated Press ·
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States set another record with Sunday's giant slalom in Andorra that raised her prize money earnings during the World Cup season to 886,000 Swiss francs, or $885,000 US. (Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record 886,000 Swiss francs ($885,000 US) in prize money during the World Cup ski season.

Shiffrin's 17 victories, the most ever in a season, gave her at least double the amount of the next highest earner on the women's circuit. Petra Vlhova was second with 428,000 Swiss francs ($427,000).

WATCH | Mikaela Shiffrin ski to 4th World Cup title of season:

American Mikaela Shiffrin ties record with 4th World Cup crystal globe in the same season. 2:32

Marcel Hirscher, who won a record-extending eighth straight overall World Cup title, topped the men's list with 565,000 Swiss francs ($564,000).

Shiffrin won the women's overall title for the third straight year.

World Cup organizers typically pay 45,000 Swiss francs ($44,950) for a win. Prize money is paid down to 30th place, which usually earns $500 ($499).

WATCH | Shiffrin's record-tying performance in slaloms:

American Mikaela Shiffrin's 40th career victory in World Cup slaloms ties her with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record for wins in the discipline. 1:52

Comments

