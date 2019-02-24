Canada's Roni Remme wins alpine combined silver for 1st career World Cup podium

Canada's Roni Remme will bring home a World Cup silver medal from the women's alpine combined event in Crans Montana, Switzerland on Sunday.

Remmi, of Collingwood, Ont., finished in a two-run combined time of two minutes, 15.58 seconds, just 0.38 behind the winner, Italy's Federica Brignone.

Brignone completed a World Cup hat trick by winning the alpine combined event at Crans-Montana for the third straight year.

Remme was fastest in slalom to get her first career podium finish.

Wendy Holdener was third, trailing 1.04 behind Brignone, two weeks after retaining her world title in combined at Are, Sweden, where Remme was fifth.

Brignone also won a World Cup combined at the sun-bathed Swiss venue for the past two seasons and was runner-up to Mikaela Shiffrin in another combined event in February 2017.

Shiffrin, the clear leader in the World Cup overall standings, skipped the Crans-Montana race weekend to rest after the worlds.