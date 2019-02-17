Canada's Brittany Phelan scores World Cup ski cross bronze
Teammate Kelsey Serwa finishes 4th in big final
Brittany Phelan landed on the podium with a third-place finish in World Cup ski cross action in Feldberg, Germany, on Sunday.
Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won the event, followed by Austria's Andrea Limbacher
"It's my first third-place [result this season], so that's cool, just missing first," said Phelan, who earned a silver medal in Idre Fjall, Sweden, in January.
"It was a battle all day. I had really tough heats right from the start. I had to make a lot of passes all day, which I kind of prefer — it's way more fun to ski that way, but a little stressful at the same time. But I'm really happy with my approach and how aggressive I was with my skiing."
Abby McEwen of Edmonton advanced to the small final and finished seventh overall.
On the men's side, Toronto's Kevin Drury, who was Saturday's bronze-medallist, saw his Sunday race end in the quarter-finals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.