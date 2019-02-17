Canada's Brittany Phelan scores World Cup ski cross bronze

Brittany Phelan landed on the podium with a third-place finish in World Cup ski cross action in Feldberg, Germany, on Sunday.

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., resident, who was sixth in Saturday's race on the same course, was able to pass teammate Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., in the bottom section of the course to secure bronze.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won the event, followed by Austria's Andrea Limbacher

"It's my first third-place [result this season], so that's cool, just missing first," said Phelan, who earned a silver medal in Idre Fjall, Sweden, in January.

"It was a battle all day. I had really tough heats right from the start. I had to make a lot of passes all day, which I kind of prefer — it's way more fun to ski that way, but a little stressful at the same time. But I'm really happy with my approach and how aggressive I was with my skiing."

Abby McEwen of Edmonton advanced to the small final and finished seventh overall.

On the men's side, Toronto's Kevin Drury, who was Saturday's bronze-medallist, saw his Sunday race end in the quarter-finals.