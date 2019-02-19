Coming Up
Watch the 2019 nordic skiing world championships
Watch action from the 2019 nordic skiing world championships in Seefeld, Austria.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET with cross country sprint finals
Click on the video player above to watch action from the 2019 nordic skiing world championships in Seefeld, Austria.
CBC Sports will have live coverage of the nordic worlds continuing Saturday with the women's 15-kilometre skiathlon at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the men's 30k skiathlon at 6:30 a.m. ET.
For more nordic action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.