Switzerland's Feuz overcomes difficult conditions for downhill victory
Aksel Lund Svindal can't pull off 3rd straight victory at Beaver Creek, Colo.
Beat Feuz of Switzerland found the ideal line through difficult conditions to win a World Cup downhill race Friday.
Feuz finished in a time of one minute, 13.59 seconds on a course shortened due to the weather. Mauro Caviezel finished second, 0.07 seconds behind his teammate Feuz. Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway wound up third as his reign came to an end. Svindal captured the last two downhill races at Beaver Creek before Feuz's speedy performance on softening snow.
CBCSports.ca is livestreaming the entire weekend event. Coverage continues Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Racers had to deal with falling snow, inconsistent light and fog — sometimes all three — on their way through the demanding Birds of Prey course. There were several big crashes, including one by Thomas Dressen of Germany where he caught an edge and tumbled into the protective fence. Dressen hurt his knee and went to the hospital as a precaution.
Ben Thomsen and Brodie Seger were the only Canadians in the top 50, coming in at 38th and 48th, respectively.
