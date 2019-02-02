Marielle Thompson wins ski cross gold at world championships

Canadian ski cross star Marielle Thompson raced to a gold-medal at the freestyle world championships on Saturday while Calgary's Brady Leman won silver on the men's side in Solitude, Utah.

Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., beat Switzerland's Fanny Smith across the finish line in the four-woman final.

Alizee Baron of France was third while Sanna Luedi of Switzerland was fourth.

Smith got the early lead on Thompson, but the Canadian rallied late to claim her world championship title.

Leman, the reigning Olympic champ, finished second in the men's final behind Francois Place of France. Toronto's Kevin Drury took bronze.

The 26-year-old Thompson, who tore her ACL and MCL four months before the 2018 Olympics, finished 17th in Pyeongchang. She won gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi.