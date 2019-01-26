Brady Leman golden in World Cup ski cross

Canada's Brady Leman posted his second victory at Blue Mountain in the past three years Saturday, prevailing in the World Cup men's ski cross big final by 1.06 seconds over Bastien Midol of France.

The Calgarian, who also captured the 2017 and 2012 races in Collingwood, Ont., entered the weekend seventh in the World Cup rankings. He now has 23 World Cup podium finishes.

Earlier this season, the 32-year-old Leman raced to bronze at a World Cup event in Innichen, Italy, and also placed 10th in a sprint race at Arosa, Switzerland.

Last February in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Leman became the first Canadian male to win Olympic gold in ski cross.

Austria's Johannes Rohrweck rounded out the podium on Saturday. Toronto's Kevin Drury won the men's small final to place fifth overall while Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C. was seventh.

It was a bittersweet Saturday for the Canadian women as Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., earned silver to make it six races this season she has finished second to fourth. The 26-year-old has yet to reach the top of the podium.

Fanny Smith tops women's standings

Teammate Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was positioned for a bronze medal before she crashed into the netting near the finish line in the four-woman big final but was able to leave the course on her own.

Fanny Smith of Switzerland won her 17th ski cross World Cup title to pad her lead over Thompson, the 2014 Olympic gold medallist, in the overall standings.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was third while Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C. — the Olympic gold medallist from last year's Winter Games in Pyeonghang, South Korea — was eighth.