Marielle Thompson earns bronze in World Cup ski cross opener

Canada's Marielle Thompson captured bronze at the opening World Cup ski cross event of the season on Monday in Arosa, Switzerland.

The native of Whistler, B.C., won her semifinal heat before finishing third in the big final behind Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden.

2014 Winter Olympic ski cross champion Marielle Thompson is asked some peculiar questions by CBC Sports' Anson Henry in another episode of Don't Cross Me. 4:43

Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished sixth after placing second in the small final.

The late start to the season came after the first two World Cups of the year were cancelled because of a lack of snow.

The circuit shifts to Innichen, Italy later this week.