Canadian skier Osborne-Paradis released from hospital after breaking leg

Canadian alpine ski racer Manuel Osborne-Paradis has been released from a Calgary hospital and will continue his recovery from a broken leg suffered in training at the season-opening World Cup men's downhill at Lake Louise, Alta.

The 34-year-old from Invermere, B.C., suffered a complex tibial plateau fracture after crashing during a Nov. 21 training run and received reconstruction and soft tissue management surgery while in hospital.

<a href="https://twitter.com/manny_ski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manny_ski</a> Osborne Paradis is the latest ski racer to suffer a training crash. Canadian veteran taken off the mountain by helicopter while training with team at Lake Louise. Sources say he is being treated at base by patrollers & doctors and appears to be a knee injury. <a href="https://t.co/H9d5LasCKg">pic.twitter.com/H9d5LasCKg</a> —@Brian_Pinelli

"I entered into the 2018/19 World Cup season healthy, fit and ready to compete," Osborne-Paradis said in a release. "Unfortunately this set back at the start of the season was not how I wanted to begin the year. My doctors are optimistic that based on my top physical conditioning and the success of the surgeries, I will be on-track for a timely recovery and into a back to snow plan as per schedule."

Osborne-Paradis has been on the Canadian men's Alpine speed team since 2004 and participated in four Olympic Games. He won bronze in super-G at the 2017 World Championships in St-Moritz and has earned 11 World Cup medals over his career.