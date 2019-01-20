Her knees in pain, Lindsey Vonn considers immediate retirement
American skier failed to finish Sunday's super-G race in Italy
Lindsey Vonn may have skied her last race.
After failing to finish a World Cup super-G on Sunday as she battles pain in both of her knees, Vonn said immediate retirement "is a possibility but I'm emotional right now. I have to really think clearly about that. It's not a decision I make lightly or quickly."
Vonn was planning on retiring in December. She returned this weekend from her latest injury — to her left knee — but her best result in three races was ninth in Saturday's downhill.
She says, "I really don't know what to think at this point. Definitely isn't the way I had hoped that things would go. I've been able to fight through a lot of injuries in my career but I think my injuries might get the best of me at this point. ... I'm not sure. I'm going to give it a couple of days and make some decisions."
Vonn's American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin won Sunday's race.
Vonn failed to clear a gate midway down.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.