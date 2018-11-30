Lindsey Vonn postpones retirement to return to Lake Louise next season
American sits 5 wins away from breaking all-time mark at World cup
Lindsey Vonn is planning to come back for one more series of speed races at Lake Louise, Alberta, next season.
The all-time winningest women's World Cup racer had said this would definitely be her final season. Her retirement plans changed when she sprained a ligament in her knee during a recent training crash. Vonn is skipping the speed events this weekend in Lake Louise, which is her favourite course. Vonn has 18 career wins at the venue.
CBCSports.ca is streaming the alpine event from Lake Louise beginning Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
On her new YouTube channel Friday, Vonn said she would regret it for the "rest of my life" if she didn't push out of the starting gate one final time at Lake Louise.
The 34-year-old has 82 World Cup victories. She's five away from breaking the record held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.
My full crash video, an important injury update and my plans for Lake Louise now on my new YouTube channel. Made specially for you guys, my fans ❤️ Love, Lindsey <a href="https://t.co/g4OO2utHk8">https://t.co/g4OO2utHk8</a> <a href="https://t.co/e9RBc9VUO3">pic.twitter.com/e9RBc9VUO3</a>—@lindseyvonn
