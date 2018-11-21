Skip to Main Content
Canada's Osborne-Paradis 'doing well' after Lake Louise training crash

Alpine Canada says skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis is "doing well" after he crashed during Wednesday's first official training run for this weekend's World Cup men's downhill at Lake Louise.

Veteran skier was taken off the hill via helicopter on Wednesday

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Manuel Osborne-Paradis crashed during a training run on Wednesday in Lake Louise, Alta. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Osborne-Paradis, from Invermere, B.C., was transported off the hill via helicopter after the crash and was assessed on site by a medical team.

No details of the medical assessment were immediately available.

Italy's Christof Innerhofer was the fastest skier on day with a time of one minute 47.57.

He was followed by Austrians Matthias Mayer (1:47.65) and Otmar Streidinger (1:48.01).

Norwegian stars Kjetil Jansrud and Aksel Lund Svindal were fourth and seventh respectively.

Italy's Christof Innerhofer clocked the fastest time in Wednesday's training run. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

James Crawford of Toronto was the top Canadian in 35th, while Montal's Erik Guay, who is participating in his last World Cup event at Lake Louise, was 69th.

Training continues Thursday and Friday, followed by a downhill race Saturday and a super-G race Sunday.

