Injured Manuel Osborne-Paradis won't race Lake Louise World Cup downhill

Canadian skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis won't race the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise, Alta., after breaking bones in his leg.

The 34-year-old veteran from North Vancouver, B.C., suffered a fractured fibula and tibia when he crashed in Wednesday's first training run, according to Alpine Canada.

He was taken off the mountain by helicopter and transferred to Banff, Alta., by ambulance.

<a href="https://twitter.com/manny_ski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manny_ski</a> Osborne Paradis is the latest ski racer to suffer a training crash. Canadian veteran taken off the mountain by helicopter while training with team at Lake Louise. Sources say he is being treated at base by patrollers & doctors and appears to be a knee injury. <a href="https://t.co/H9d5LasCKg">pic.twitter.com/H9d5LasCKg</a> —@Brian_Pinelli

Osborne-Paradis was expected to undergo surgery in Calgary on Thursday.

He's won the most medals at Lake Louise with super-G gold (2009) and a pair of downhill silver (2006, 2014).

Osborne-Paradis won world championship bronze in super-G in 2017.