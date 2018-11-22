Skip to Main Content
Injured Manuel Osborne-Paradis won't race Lake Louise World Cup downhill

Canadian skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis won't race the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise, Alta., after breaking bones in his leg.

Canadian suffered fractured fibula and tibia during training crash

The Canadian Press
Canada's Manuel Osborne-Paradis crashed during a training run on Wednesday in Lake Louise, Alta. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The 34-year-old veteran from North Vancouver, B.C., suffered a fractured fibula and tibia when he crashed in Wednesday's first training run, according to Alpine Canada.

He was taken off the mountain by helicopter and transferred to Banff, Alta., by ambulance.

Osborne-Paradis was expected to undergo surgery in Calgary on Thursday.

He's won the most medals at Lake Louise with super-G gold (2009) and a pair of downhill silver (2006, 2014).

Osborne-Paradis won world championship bronze in super-G in 2017.

