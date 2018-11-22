Injured Manuel Osborne-Paradis won't race Lake Louise World Cup downhill
Canadian suffered fractured fibula and tibia during training crash
Canadian skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis won't race the season-opening downhill in Lake Louise, Alta., after breaking bones in his leg.
The 34-year-old veteran from North Vancouver, B.C., suffered a fractured fibula and tibia when he crashed in Wednesday's first training run, according to Alpine Canada.
He was taken off the mountain by helicopter and transferred to Banff, Alta., by ambulance.
<a href="https://twitter.com/manny_ski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manny_ski</a> Osborne Paradis is the latest ski racer to suffer a training crash. Canadian veteran taken off the mountain by helicopter while training with team at Lake Louise. Sources say he is being treated at base by patrollers & doctors and appears to be a knee injury. <a href="https://t.co/H9d5LasCKg">pic.twitter.com/H9d5LasCKg</a>—@Brian_Pinelli
Osborne-Paradis was expected to undergo surgery in Calgary on Thursday.
He's won the most medals at Lake Louise with super-G gold (2009) and a pair of downhill silver (2006, 2014).
Osborne-Paradis won world championship bronze in super-G in 2017.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.