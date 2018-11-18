Hirscher ekes out slalom win at season-opening men's World Cup

Marcel Hirscher of Austria posted the fastest time in both runs to win the season-opening men's World Cup slalom on Sunday in Levi, Finland.

The seven-time overall champion edged Henrik Kristoffersen twice, and finished the race 0.09 seconds ahead of the Norwegian.

The rest of field, led by Olympic champion Andre Myhrer of Sweden, was more than 1.4 seconds behind.

Hirscher and Kristoffersen were 1-2 in the discipline standings for each of the past three seasons.

Last year's winner, Felix Neureuther of Germany, skipped the race after breaking his right thumb in training Friday.

The race was the first of the men's season after a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, was called off due to bad weather in October.

On Saturday, Mikaela Shiffrin started the women's World Cup slalom season in the same way she ended the previous one — with a clear victory.

The two-time overall champion defeated last year's winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, by 0.58 seconds.

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin's winning effort in the women's season opener: