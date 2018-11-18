Hirscher ekes out slalom win at season-opening men's World Cup
7-time overall champion finishes 0.09 seconds ahead of Norway's Kristoffersen
Marcel Hirscher of Austria posted the fastest time in both runs to win the season-opening men's World Cup slalom on Sunday in Levi, Finland.
The seven-time overall champion edged Henrik Kristoffersen twice, and finished the race 0.09 seconds ahead of the Norwegian.
The rest of field, led by Olympic champion Andre Myhrer of Sweden, was more than 1.4 seconds behind.
Last year's winner, Felix Neureuther of Germany, skipped the race after breaking his right thumb in training Friday.
The race was the first of the men's season after a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, was called off due to bad weather in October.
