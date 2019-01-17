Czech Ester Ledecka chooses skiing world championships over snowboard worlds
23-year-old won gold in skiing and snowboarding events at the 2018 Winter Games
Skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka has decided to compete in the Alpine skiing world championships next month instead of the snowboard worlds.
Ledecka says, "I go skiing. ... I would like to go [to] both but I had to make a choice and I made it and I'm looking forward to it. ... The way I have the schedule right now it makes more sense for me. After this world championships then I will focus on snowboarding again."
At the Pyeongchang Olympics, Ledecka followed her super-G victory in Alpine skiing by winning the parallel GS in snowboarding — becoming the first athlete to win two golds at the same Winter Games using two such different types of equipment.
Ledecka fell in the second World downhill training session in Cortina on Thursday but got back up and continued her run. She said she was not injured.
Ledecka says she will compete in the super-G, downhill "and maybe super-combined" in Are: "I already made three runs on slalom skis so I think I will be quite well prepared."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.