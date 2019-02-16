Canada's Kevin Drury earns World Cup ski cross bronze in Germany

Toronto's Kevin Drury dodged an early fall in Saturday's ski cross big final to post his first World Cup podium of the season with a third-place performance in Germany.

Fresh off a bronze-medal effort at the world championships in Utah, the 30-year-old had won each of his heat races this week in Feldberg.

"A small mistake at the start put me into third, and partway down the course, there was contact between me and Alex [Fiva]," Drury told Alpine Canada. "It could have gone either way, really.

"[The contact] was just kind of a bummer of a situation, so mixed emotions for this podium, but I'm still happy with the way today went."

I just got stuck behind and really didn't have anywhere to go with the soft snow. — Canada's Marielle Thompson on Saturday's ski cross big final

Spring-like temperatures, while contributing to a spirited atmosphere, constantly changed the conditions of the course.

Drury's Canadian teammate, Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was edged from the podium in the women's big final and finished fourth.

"I skied well pretty much all day [and] in the final, I just got stuck behind and really didn't have anywhere to go with the soft snow," said the recently crowned world champion.

"Fourth's okay but I'm hoping for more [on Sunday]."

Meanwhile, Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was second in the women's small final. Overall leader Fanny Smith of Switzerland was sixth.

Other Canadian results:

Brady Leman, Calgary - 11th

India Sherret, Cranbrook, B.C. - 11th

Kelsey Serwa, Kelowna, B.C. – 12th

Chris Del Bosco, Montreal – 21st

Zach Belczyk, Banff, Alta. – failed to qualify for top 32 in qualifications.

Action resumes Sunday at 3:45 a.m. ET