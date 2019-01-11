Canada's Mikael Kingsbury first in World Cup moguls qualifying in Calgary

Mikael Kingsbury posted the highest score in Friday's qualifying to advance in men's World Cup moguls in Calgary.

The reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., posted a score of 83.79 at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park.

The top 16 men advanced to Saturday's final.

Australia's Graham Matt was second with 81 points ahead of Frenchman Benjamin Cavet in third with 80.41.

Laurent Dumais of Quebec City also advanced in ninth place.

Canadian veteran Philippe Marquis competed for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year and fell just short of a spot in the final in 18th.

Women's qualifying runs Saturday morning followed by the medal rounds alongside the men's competition.