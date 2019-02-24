Calgary's Brady Leman adds to ski cross World Cup medal haul

Brady Leman grinded out his third medal of the World Cup season, a bronze, in ski cross action on Sunday in Sunny Valley, Russia.

The Calgary native earned bronze in late December in Innichen, Italy, and his second victory at Blue Mountain in the past three years in late January.

"It was a tough day of racing for sure. All day, every round was a battle to get through," said the 32-year-old Leman, who was second in each heat leading up to the final. "It was a tough round in the final for sure — some really fast skiers — so I was really happy to be third."

Bastien Midol captured his second gold medal in as many days while Alex Fiva of Switerland raced to silver.

Last February in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Leman became the first Canadian male to win Olympic gold in ski cross.

'I was strong, confident'

On Saturday, Leman and teammates Chris Del Bosco and Kevin Drury saw their day end after one heat. Drury and Del Bosco also rallied on Sunday, placing sixth and a season best-tying eighth, respectively.

In women's action, India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth.

"I felt like I had really good starts today. I was pulling out feeling super strong, really like myself – strong, confident, and not thinking too much when I was skiing," said Sherret, whose previous best this season was a pair of eighth-place finishes, including Saturday in Sunny Valley.

"In the final, I had a really good start and kind of just drifted out in the first turn, and just couldn't quite pull them in at the finish."

Thompson crashes, slips to 7th

A fall in her semifinal heat nearly sent Sherret to the small final but she managed to squeeze into the second of two qualifying spots for the big final when two opponents got tangled up on the course.

Meanwhile, Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., coming off a fourth-place performance in Saturday's big air final, placed seventh a day later. Entering the third turn in the semifinal, she attempted a pass into second but crashed with French skier Marielle Berger Sabbatel.

Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., and Edmonton's Abby McEwen finished ninth, 10th and 16th, respectively.

Fanny Smith of Switzerland stood atop the podium for a second straight day while teammate Sanna Luedi was second. France's Alizee Baron collected bronze.