Olympic skeleton champion Sung-bin records 1st World Cup win of season
Olympic champion Yun Sung-bin of South Korea got his first World Cup skeleton win of the season Friday, moving him back into the overall lead by the slimmest of margins.
Gold medallist edged Alexander Tretiakov by two-tenths of a second
Olympic champion Yun Sung-bin of South Korea got his first World Cup skeleton win of the season Friday, moving him back into the overall lead by the slimmest of margins.
Yun edged Alexander Tretiakov by two-tenths of a second, and now leads the Russian in the race to be the overall World Cup champion this season by a single point — 1,045-1,044.
Russia also got third in the men's race, with Nikita Tregubov grabbing that bronze. The top American finisher was Austin Florian, who was 16th.
The women's World Cup stop in St. Moritz was later Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.