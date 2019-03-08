Hermann, Dukurs crowned skeleton world champs in Whistler
Tina Hermann led a German podium sweep in women's skeleton action while Latvia's Martins Dukurs won the men's event Friday at the bobsled and skeleton world championships.
Germans sweep women's event, best Canadian finish is 10th
Hermann posted a four-run time of three minutes 33.03 seconds, followed by Jacqueline Loelling (3:33.41) and Sophia Griebel (3:34.20).
Calgary's Elisabeth Maier was 10th, Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva was 12th and Madison Charney of Brooks, Alta., was 17th.
Dukurs won the men's competition with a four-run time of 3:28.11.
Russia's Nikita Tregubov was second in 3:28.62 and South Korea's Yun Sungbin third in 3:28.99.
David Greszczyszyn of Brampton, Ont., was 11th and Calgary's Mark Lynch was 23rd.
