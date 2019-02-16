Russia's Tretiakov wins skeleton World Cup race in Lake Placid

Russia's Alexander Tretiakov had the fastest time in both heats and won a World Cup men's skeleton race Saturday.

Tretiakov finished in 1 minute, 47.19 seconds. Latvia's Martins Dukurs was second in 1:47.33 and South Korea's Yun Sungbin was third in 1:47.44.

Tretiakov moved into the World Cup overall points lead with one race remaining. Yun is second, 24 points back.

WATCH | Tretiakov claims skeleton gold in Lake Placid

Russia's Alexander Tretiakov finishes 1st with a time of 1:47.19. 1:38

The Americans put all three sleds in the top 10 on home ice; Greg West was eighth, Kyle Brown finished ninth and Austin Florian grabbed 10th on the Mount Van Hoevenberg track. Dave Greszczyszyn was the top Canadian, placing 15th, while Kevin Boyer finished 18th.

Rahneva misses podium

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva was 0.09 seconds shy of the podium, placing fourth in the women's event on Friday. The 30-year-old Canadian finished with a time of 1:51.19, just behind Kendall Wesenberg of the United States.

The women's event finished in a tie between Russia's Elena Nikitina and Germany's Jacqueline Loelling, who both posted times of 1:50.59.

Jane Channell and Madison Charney were the other Canadians competing in the event, placing 10th and 16th, respectively.

The final World Cup skeleton races of the season are next weekend in Calgary.