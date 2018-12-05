Bone up and become a skeleton instant expert

If you were one of those kids who went sledding head-first in direct defiance of parental warnings, then skeleton is the sport for you.

Sliders bomb down an icy track at triple-digit speeds while lying on their stomachs. Here's everything you need to know to instantly become a skeleton expert:

History and format

Developed in St. Moritz in the 1880s

Men's event contested at the 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics

Returned to Olympics in 2002 with men's and women's events

How the events work

Events consist of two runs

Lowest total time wins

Dive on in

Skeleton, luge and bobsleigh all use the same ice track for competition, with the three sports sharing Swiss origins from the late 19th century. Races begin with the sliders sprinting alongside their sled with one hand on the saddle before hopping on top to begin their descent down the track.

Oh, and the sleds don't have any brakes or steering mechanisms, so athletes navigate by subtly shifting their body weight.

The 'bucket' list

Equipment in skeleton is pretty bare bones — couldn't resist — but allows for a great deal of customization. Sleds are engineered specifically for each rider within the size regulations.

That means an athlete is at a severe disadvantage if, say, an airline loses his sled ahead of the Olympic trials.

Race suits and spikes are pretty standard when it comes to high-performance sport, but the helmets in skeleton are where the athletes can have some fun. It's pretty much the only part of their bodies that spectators can see, and sliders' designs range from the solid to the sponsored, but there a few notable ones including a Wonder Woman tribute on one and a literal skull on another.

What's in a name?

There are a couple of theories as to where the sport got its unique name: one origin story chalks it up to the skeletal appearance of L.P. Child's sled with metal runners, while another attributes it to an inaccurate Anglicization of kjaelke, a Norwegian ice sled.

For those of you reading this in hopes of finding the xylophonic ribcages associated with cartoon skeletons, here are a few notable names that should get you into even the most secret society at Yale: