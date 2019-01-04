Skip to Main Content
Russia scores golden sweep in World Cup skeleton

Road To The Olympic Games

Russia scores golden sweep in World Cup skeleton

Alexander Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina swept the gold medals for Russia on Friday at the first World Cup skeleton races of the new year. Elisabeth Maier of Calgary and Dave Greszczyszyn of Brampton, Ont., were the top Canadian sliders, both finishing 11th in their respective disciplines.

Canadians finished 11th, 14th and 19th in the women's race

The Associated Press ·
First placed Alexander Tretiakov (L) of Russia and third placed Nikita Tregubov of Russia during the award ceremony of the men's Skeleton World Cup race in Altenberg, Germany. (Filip Singer/EPA-EFE)

Alexander Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina swept the gold medals for Russia on Friday at the first World Cup skeleton races of the new year.

Tretiakov was an easy winner in the men's race, with 2018 Olympic gold medallist Yun Sungbin of South Korea taking second and Russia's Nikita Tregubov placing third. Nikitina won the women's event over Germany's Jacqueline Loelling, and Russia's Yulia Kanakina was third for her first World Cup medal.

Elisabeth Maier of Calgary was 11th, Mirela Rahneva of Ottawa finished 14th and Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., was 19th in the women's race.

In the men's race, Dave Greszczyszyn of Brampton, Ont., was 11th and Kevin Boyer of Sherwood Park, Alta., was 24th.

It was the second win of the season for both Tretiakov and Nikitina, who were both implicated in the 2014 Sochi Olympics' doping scandal. Russia has won five of the six gold medals in skeleton this season.

Kendall Wesenberg was the top U.S. woman, placing ninth. Austin Florian was ninth to lead the U.S. men.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us