South Korea's Sungbin wins men's World Cup skeleton finale in Calgary
Reigning Olympic men's skeleton champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea won the final race of the World Cup season on Sunday.
Dave Greszczyszyn of Brampton, Ont., finished 6th
Sungbin edged Russia's Alexander Tretiakov by six hundredths of a second on the Calgary track, but Tretiakov still claimed the season's overall title.
Tomass Dukurs of Latvia took bronze.
Dave Greszczyszyn of Brampton, Ont., was tied for third after the first of two runs, but dropped to sixth.
The men's four-man bobsled later Sunday concluded the World Cup season.
The world bobsleigh and skeleton championships open Friday in Whistler, B.C.
