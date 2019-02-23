Canada's Mirela Rahneva slides to silver medal on home soil

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva earned her third medal of the season in women's skeleton, finishing second to Tina Hermann on Saturday, a day after defeating her German opponent in Calgary.

Rahneva, 30, stopped the clock in one minute 57.52 seconds, 13-100ths of a second behind Hermann (1:57.39). Laura Deas of the United States was third in 1:57.68.

Two other Canadians finished inside the top 10: Calgary's Elisabeth Maier in fourth (1:57.74) and Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., in seventh (1:58.07).

Rahneva has eight World Cup medals, including three this season, after capturing gold in late January at St. Moritz, Switzerland and clinched third place in the overall points race.

Rahneva initially wanted to follow two-time Canadian Olympic champion Heather Moyse's path from rugby to the bobsleigh track, but the five-foot-six, 143-pound athlete soon realized she was too small to push the sled.

The Ottawa native posted the fastest time in both runs one her way to winning gold in the women's skeleton World Cup stop in Calgary Alberta. 2:12

In the 2016-17 campaign, Rahneva, who emigrated from Bulgaria at age 10, cracked the Canadian World Cup roster and earned a bronze at a World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y., in just her second race on the circuit.

Last season, Rahneva posted one World Cup podium and was 12th in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Also Saturday, Elena Nikitina, one of the athletes implicated in the doping scandal that overshadowed the 2014 Sochi Olympics, become the first Russian to win the World Cup overall points championship with her fifth-place finish.

Nikitina won the bronze medal in Sochi, eventually had that result stripped by the International Olympic Committee — and then had the medal reinstated in a ruling last year.

Before this season, no Russian woman had even finished in the top three spots of the World Cup standings. The only other Russian skeleton athlete to win a World Cup title was Alexander Tretiakov, who was also implicated in the Sochi doping scandal.

Tretiakov was the 2008-09 men's champion, and leads this season's race over reigning Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea going into the men's finale on Sunday.