Skip to Main Content
Canada's Mirela Rahneva wins skeleton gold at World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Canada's Mirela Rahneva wins skeleton gold at World Cup

Canada's Mirela Rahneva has captured gold in a World Cup skeleton event. The 30-year-old Ottawa racer gave Canada its first win in any World Cup sliding event — bobsled, skeleton or luge — this season.

30-year-old set a track record of 2nd run in St. Moritz, Switzland

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Mirela Rahneva gave Canada its first win in any World Cup sliding event this season on Friday. (Urs Flueeler/The Associated Press)

Canada's Mirela Rahneva has captured gold in a World Cup skeleton event.

The 30-year-old Ottawa racer gave Canada its first win in any World Cup sliding event — bobsled, skeleton or luge — this season.

It was the second World Cup victory of Rahneva's career. She took gold at the same St. Moritz track in 2017.

WATCH | Rahneva blasts down the track for gold

The 30-year-old native of Ottawa won Canada's first gold medal in sliding this season, breaking the track record to win the World Cup skeleton event in St. Moritz, Switzerland. 2:07

Russia's Elena Nikitina was second and Germany's Jacqueline Loelling was third.

In the men's race, Olympic champion Yun Sung-bin of South Korea got his first World Cup skeleton win of the season on Friday, moving him back into the overall lead by the slimmest of margins.

WATCH | Yun Sung-bin slides to victory in Switzerland

Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea got his first World Cup skeleton win of the season in St. Moritz, Switzerland, moving him back into the overall lead by a single point. 3:32

Yun edged Alexander Tretiakov by two-tenths of a second, and now leads the Russian in the race to be the overall World Cup champion this season by a single point — 1,045-1,044.

Russian Nikita Tregubov took bronze. The top American finisher was Austin Florian at 16th.

With files from the Associated Press

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us