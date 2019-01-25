Canada's Mirela Rahneva wins skeleton gold at World Cup
30-year-old set a track record of 2nd run in St. Moritz, Switzland
Canada's Mirela Rahneva has captured gold in a World Cup skeleton event.
It was the second World Cup victory of Rahneva's career. She took gold at the same St. Moritz track in 2017.
WATCH | Rahneva blasts down the track for gold
Russia's Elena Nikitina was second and Germany's Jacqueline Loelling was third.
In the men's race, Olympic champion Yun Sung-bin of South Korea got his first World Cup skeleton win of the season on Friday, moving him back into the overall lead by the slimmest of margins.
WATCH | Yun Sung-bin slides to victory in Switzerland
Yun edged Alexander Tretiakov by two-tenths of a second, and now leads the Russian in the race to be the overall World Cup champion this season by a single point — 1,045-1,044.
Russian Nikita Tregubov took bronze. The top American finisher was Austin Florian at 16th.
With files from the Associated Press
