Rookie Alyson Charles' success continues with short track gold

Canadian short track speed skater Alyson Charles edged out a victory in the women's 1,000-metre at the World Cup event in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday.

The Montreal rookie finished with a time of one minute 31.234 seconds, just ahead of Germany's Anna Seidel who clocked in at 1:31.237. Ah Rum Noh of Korea was third at 1:31.349.

Charles races to narrow victory in Utah:

Charles, 20, finished just off the podium in Saturday's 1,000 and was following up a strong debut in Calgary last weekend where she earned three bronze medals.