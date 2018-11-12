Rookie Alyson Charles' success continues with short track gold
Canadian short track speed skater Alyson Charles edged out a victory in the women's 1,000-metre event at the World Cup event in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday.
The Montreal rookie finished with a time of one minute 31.234 seconds, just ahead of Germany's Anna Seidel who clocked in at 1:31.237. Ah Rum Noh of Korea was third at 1:31.349.
Charles, 20, finished just off the podium in Saturday's 1,000 and was following up a strong debut in Calgary last weekend where she earned three bronze medals.
