Steven Dubois races to bronze at short track World Cup
Canadians find mixed results at 2nd event of season in Salt Lake City, Utah
Canada's Steven Dubois scored a bronze medal in the men's 1500-metre race at the short track speed skating World Cup event in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday.
Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands topped the field with a time of two minutes 13.113 seconds, followed by Korea's June Seo Lee at 2:13.214, while Dubois clocked in at 2:13.424 for third place. Fellow Canadian Pascal Dion finished fifth.
The second event of World Cup season also saw Canadian stars Samuel Girard and Charles Hamelin in action, a week after being shut out of the medals in Calgary.
Hamelin advanced to the 1500 "B" final where he placed third. Girard was penalized in the quarter-finals of the 1000 and did not advance.
Canadian rookie Alyson Charles, who picked up three medals in her debut last weekend, finished fourth in the women's 1000 final.
Action resumes on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
